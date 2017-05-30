Tue, 30 May 2017 at 11:59 am
Tiger Woods Was Asleep at the Wheel, Plus More New Details
- Tiger Woods reportedly had to be woken up by cops before they arrested him for DUI – TMZ
- A former Bachelor couple is back together, just for this TV appearance – Just Jared Jr
- Is Caitlyn Jenner getting ready to adopt? – Gossip Cop
- Loving the Instagram PDA from Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus – Lainey Gossip
- Rachel Lindsay told a Bachelorette contestant to “get the f–k out” during a group date – TooFab
- Ariana Grande‘s mom pens a moving tribute to Manchester attack victims – MTV
- Seven sexy-as-hell shirtless moments in 2017 movies – Popsugar
