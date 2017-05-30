Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 10:01 pm

'Underground' Gets Cancelled After Two Seasons, John Legend Speaks Out

'Underground' Gets Cancelled After Two Seasons, John Legend Speaks Out

Underground has been cancelled by WGN after two seasons on the air.

The historical drama was up for a third season but the network passed following the announcement of a planned acquisition.

Executive producer John Legend took to his Twitter to address the cancellation.

“WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for #Underground! Content wins. We’re not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We’re so proud of our show and the audience that supported!” he wrote.

John added, “Feel free to drop some hints to the networks/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching!”

BET and OWN are said to have already passed on the pricey show, which reportedly costs $5 million per episode.
