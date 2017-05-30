'Underground' Gets Cancelled After Two Seasons, John Legend Speaks Out

Underground has been cancelled by WGN after two seasons on the air.

The historical drama was up for a third season but the network passed following the announcement of a planned acquisition.

Executive producer John Legend took to his Twitter to address the cancellation.

“WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for #Underground! Content wins. We’re not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We’re so proud of our show and the audience that supported!” he wrote.

John added, “Feel free to drop some hints to the networks/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching!”

BET and OWN are said to have already passed on the pricey show, which reportedly costs $5 million per episode.