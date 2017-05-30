Vanessa Hudgens Joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' as Judge for Season 14!

Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 10:52 pm

Vanessa Hudgens is heading to So You Think You Can Dance!

The 28-year-old actress and singer will be joining veteran judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy as the third judge for the upcoming 14th season.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance. There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel,” Nigel said in a statement.

This season of SYTYCD features dancers between the ages of 18 to 30 who will showcase their dance styles. The top 10 dances will then be partnered with All-Stars who will help guide then through the rest of the season.

The new season of So You Think You Can Dance is set to premiere on Monday June 12 on FOX.
  • Cool Boots

    She should be good on that show.

  • namers

    That show’s still on? I’ll be watching World of Dance.

  • SaraJ

    Thank GOD they got rid of Jason Derulo. He is so gross, straight up making eyes at young dancers and commenting on their sexy dances and bodies. Not to mention he is not talented in the slightest.
    A little sad to lose Paula but eh, it’s ok.

  • Joher

    Ehhh