Vanessa Hudgens Joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' as Judge for Season 14!

Vanessa Hudgens is heading to So You Think You Can Dance!

The 28-year-old actress and singer will be joining veteran judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy as the third judge for the upcoming 14th season.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance. There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel,” Nigel said in a statement.

This season of SYTYCD features dancers between the ages of 18 to 30 who will showcase their dance styles. The top 10 dances will then be partnered with All-Stars who will help guide then through the rest of the season.

The new season of So You Think You Can Dance is set to premiere on Monday June 12 on FOX.