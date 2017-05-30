Wendy Williams Tearfully Honors Manchester Victim Who Had Tickets to Her Show (Video)

Wendy Williams is paying tribute to Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people who died during the Manchester bombing last week, who was supposed to be in her audience on Tuesday (May 30).

The talk show host kept an empty chair in the audience to mark the the seat that Martyn should have been sitting in today.

“One of the things you might have noticed today is there’s an empty chair, it’s there for a reason,” Wendy told the crowd. “You remember the Manchester Bombing from last week. There were 22 people killed, one of those people was a 29-year-old Wendy watcher by the name of Martyn Hett.”

“Martyn, oh my god this is so crazy, he was supposed to be in our Wendy audience yesterday and today. He saved for 2 years to have a fabulous time in New York and and come to our show,” she added. “So Martyn, in honor of you, we’re keeping that chair open. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.”

After Martyn found out he was seeing Wendy live in person, he tweeted, “YES!!!! OH MY GOD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!”