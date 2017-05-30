Top Stories
Derek Hough &amp; Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 6:30 pm

'World of Dance' Judges & Host - Meet the Show's Cast!

'World of Dance' Judges & Host - Meet the Show's Cast!

The new series World of Dance will be making its premiere tonight (May 30) on NBC and we can’t wait to see all of the amazing talent!

Jenna Dewan-Tatum is set to host the show and we not-so-secretly hope that she gets to show off her own dancing skills at some point. As you might know, she got her start as a dancer and had her big break alongside husband Channing Tatum in the movie Step Up. Make sure to watch her amazing Magic Mike-style dance on Lip Sync Battle last year.

The judging panel has three stars who all have lots of dance experience – Jennifer Lopez, who started her career as a dancer on In Living Color and continues to show off her skills in her Las Vegas residency; Derek Hough, who is an Emmy Award-winning choreographer and six-time winner on Dancing With the Stars; and Ne-Yo, who has put his dance moves to work on tour for many years.

Make sure to watch World of Dance on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
world of dance judges host 01
world of dance judges host 02
world of dance judges host 03
world of dance judges host 04
world of dance judges host 05
world of dance judges host 06
world of dance judges host 07
world of dance judges host 08
world of dance judges host 09
world of dance judges host 10

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Television, World of Dance

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop