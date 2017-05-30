'World of Dance' Judges & Host - Meet the Show's Cast!

The new series World of Dance will be making its premiere tonight (May 30) on NBC and we can’t wait to see all of the amazing talent!

Jenna Dewan-Tatum is set to host the show and we not-so-secretly hope that she gets to show off her own dancing skills at some point. As you might know, she got her start as a dancer and had her big break alongside husband Channing Tatum in the movie Step Up. Make sure to watch her amazing Magic Mike-style dance on Lip Sync Battle last year.

The judging panel has three stars who all have lots of dance experience – Jennifer Lopez, who started her career as a dancer on In Living Color and continues to show off her skills in her Las Vegas residency; Derek Hough, who is an Emmy Award-winning choreographer and six-time winner on Dancing With the Stars; and Ne-Yo, who has put his dance moves to work on tour for many years.

Make sure to watch World of Dance on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC!