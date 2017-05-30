Yoli Mayor Gets Makeover on 'America's Got Talent' Stage, Wows Judges with Her Voice (Video)

The new season of America’s Got Talent just started and there is already a stand-out vocalist – 21-year-old Yoli Mayor!

When Yoli walked out on stage, she was wearing a black cocktail dress, heels, and a whole lot of bling. She started off by singing the classic song “I Put a Spell on You” and she was cut off a couple bars into the song by judge Simon Cowell.

“This isn’t working, for me. This is feeling very old-fashioned. With the cocktail dress and everything else, you’re 21-years-old?” Simon said to Yoli before letting her sing another song.

Tyra Banks, the show’s new host, ran on stage and took off Yoli‘s jewelry and heels, and also messed up her hair a bit to make her look more young. She then sang Ed Sheeran‘s “Make It Rain.”

Yoli wowed the crowd and the judges, getting a standing ovation and yes votes from every judge!