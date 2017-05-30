Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 11:58 am

Zac Efron's Grandparents Enjoy a 'Baywatch' Movie Date!

Zac Efron's Grandparents Enjoy a 'Baywatch' Movie Date!

Zac Efron looks super handsome in a suit while attending a photo call for his new movie Baywatch on Tuesday (May 30) in Berlin, Germany.

The 29-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, David Hasselhoff, and more.

Zac‘s adorable grandparents recently checked out the film!

“This just makes everything even more awesome. Love you grandma and grandpa. I love you guys! Can’t wait to talk u after the movie ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜€ðŸ˜˜,” he tweeted with a photo, which you can see below.

How cute is that?!

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

FYI: Zac is wearing a Dior Homme suit, shirt, and tie. Priyanka is wearing Marc Jacobs and Nirav Modi. Kelly is wearing a Missoni dress, Casadei shoes, Jenny Bird earrings, and a Graziela Gems ring. Alexandra is wearing a DSquared2 dress.

15+ pictures inside from the Berlin Baywatch photo call…
Photos: WENN, Twitter
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Baywatch, David Hasselhoff, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron

