Wed, 31 May 2017 at 6:56 pm

Anthony Mason To Replace Scott Pelley on 'CBS Evening News'

CBS has found a temporary replacement for former Evening News anchor Scott Pelley.

The network announced that Anthony Mason will serve as interim anchor until a final decision is made about a permanent host.

Anthony has served as one of the main fill-ins for Scott in the past and sources tell THR that he could eventually be made the permanent anchor.

Anthony is currently the co-host of the Saturday edition of CBS This Morning and the CBS’ senior national correspondent. He has been with the network for more than 30 years.

Scott is set to return to the program on Monday (June 5) to say farewell to viewers.

