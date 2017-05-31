Ariel Winter Spills on Boyfriend Levi Meaden: 'I'm Super Happy in the Arrangement We Have'
Ariel Winter is opening up about body confidence and rocking some super cute bikinis as part of Refinery29’s annual Take Back the Beach initiative!
Here’s what the 19-year-old actress had to share with the site:
On learning to love her body: “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time, and it really didn’t work, because people just kept hating on me no matter what I did. So I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”
On the controversy surrounding her older boyfriend Levi Meaden: “I’m happy, and whatever people want to say they can say. I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal…But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it’s great.”
On her breast reduction: “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still definitely hard…But I’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”
For more from Ariel, visit Refinery29.com.