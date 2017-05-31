Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 5:20 am

Cam Gigandet Checks Out the John Legend Concert in LA

Cam Gigandet Checks Out the John Legend Concert in LA

Cam Gigandet chats with a friend as he makes his way out of The Greek Theatre on Sunday night (May 28) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor looked cool in a silk bomber jacket and ripped jeans as he spent the night checking out the John Legend concert.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cam Gigandet

For the past year, Cam has been starring in the drama ICE.

The AUDIENCE show follows the story of a diamond dealer (Cam) who navigates the culturally diverse and otherwise treacherous world of the diamond business.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cam Gigandet

