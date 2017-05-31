Camila Cabello Poses For 'Guess' As New Face of the Brand

Camila Cabello is the new face of Guess!

The 20-year-old former Fifth Harmony member poses in the brand’s new fall 2017 campaign, which officially launches in July. ​

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with GUESS on this incredible campaign,” Camila said in a statement. “I’ve grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be lucky enough to be a part of it.”

Shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova in the California desert, Camila cozies up to a hot guy in a black and white shoot that reflects the “rich denim heritage that has characterized the brand for the past several decades.”