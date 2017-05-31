Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 1:54 pm

Camila Cabello Poses For 'Guess' As New Face of the Brand

Camila Cabello Poses For 'Guess' As New Face of the Brand

Camila Cabello is the new face of Guess!

The 20-year-old former Fifth Harmony member poses in the brand’s new fall 2017 campaign, which officially launches in July. ​

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with GUESS on this incredible campaign,” Camila said in a statement. “I’ve grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be lucky enough to be a part of it.”

Shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova in the California desert, Camila cozies up to a hot guy in a black and white shoot that reflects the “rich denim heritage that has characterized the brand for the past several decades.”
