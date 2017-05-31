Celebrities React to Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' Tweet - See Their Responses!

Donald Trump didn’t quite get to finish writing his most recent tweet!

The 70-year-old president took to the social media platform to share his thoughts but hit send before completing his sentence.

He even included a unknown misspelled word that people are finding totally hilarious.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Donald wrote.

Celebrities have taken to their own Twitters to react to the funny tweet and are debating the meaning of “covfefe,” which quickly became the number one trending topic.

“I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first,” Kal Penn tweeted.

Other celebrities including Josh Groban, James Corden and Colton Haynes all also weighed in.

I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 31, 2017

Our president Westworld host is glitching again https://t.co/AyndKuwRhW — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 31, 2017

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

When they go low, we covfefe. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017