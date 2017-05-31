Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 1:53 am

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' Tweet - See Their Responses!

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' Tweet - See Their Responses!

Donald Trump didn’t quite get to finish writing his most recent tweet!

The 70-year-old president took to the social media platform to share his thoughts but hit send before completing his sentence.

He even included a unknown misspelled word that people are finding totally hilarious.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Donald wrote.

Celebrities have taken to their own Twitters to react to the funny tweet and are debating the meaning of “covfefe,” which quickly became the number one trending topic.

“I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first,” Kal Penn tweeted.

Other celebrities including Josh Groban, James Corden and Colton Haynes all also weighed in.

Click inside to see what other celebrities had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop