Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 11:58 pm

Chloe Moretz is not OK with the new poster that was released for her upcoming Snow White spin-off film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.

The 20-year-old actress – who lends her voice to the animated feature – took to Twitter to express her anger over the ad, which you can see below.

It features a thin Snow White and a heavier one with the tagline: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?” plus-size model Tess Holliday captioned her own tweet. “Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏”

“I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team,” Chloe shared.

Sujin Hwang, one of the film’s producers, has since issued an apology.

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended,” Sujin told CNN. “That advertising campaign is being terminated.”

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty,” Sujin added. “We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”
Photos: Getty
