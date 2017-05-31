Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is not OK with the new poster that was released for her upcoming Snow White spin-off film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.

The 20-year-old actress – who lends her voice to the animated feature – took to Twitter to express her anger over the ad, which you can see below.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

It features a thin Snow White and a heavier one with the tagline: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?” plus-size model Tess Holliday captioned her own tweet. “Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏”

“I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team,” Chloe shared.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Click inside to read the rest of Chloe’s tweets…

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Sujin Hwang, one of the film’s producers, has since issued an apology.

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended,” Sujin told CNN. “That advertising campaign is being terminated.”

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty,” Sujin added. “We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”