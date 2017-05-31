Chris Stapleton Postpones Tour Dates, Cancels CMA Performance Due to Injury (Report)

Chris Stapleton will no longer be performing at the 2017 CMA Music Festival this summer.

The 39-year-old “Tennessee Whiskey” singer has also postponed three weeks of his upcoming All-American Road Show tour dates due to a hand injury, People reports.

PHOTOS: Check out pics of Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane at the 2017 ACM Awards

Chris‘ team is working to reschedule the concert dates between June 1 and 17, according to a statement released on his website on Wednesday (May 31).

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement reads. “Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for more updates.”

ICYMI, watch Chris perform “Fire Away” at the 2016 ACM Awards.