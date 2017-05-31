Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag &amp; Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 10:45 am

Donald Trump Says Kathy Griffin Should Be Ashamed of Herself

Donald Trump Says Kathy Griffin Should Be Ashamed of Herself

Donald Trump is firing back at Kathy Griffin over a rather graphic photo shoot featuring his fake decapitated head.

The 70-year-old President took to his favorite social media platform to air his disdain for the picture, which Kathy has since apologized for, admitting she “went too far.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” he tweeted.

The photo was taken by photographer Tyler Shields and she’s received a ton of backlash for the shoot from Chelsea Clinton, Anderson Cooper, and more.
  • shoes4life

    It’s funny he didn’t worry about President Obama’s young daughters when he was spewing his hate towards their father.

  • Jezza

    It wasn’t funny. I hate that she’s making me defend bigly.