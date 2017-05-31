Donald Trump Says Kathy Griffin Should Be Ashamed of Herself

Donald Trump is firing back at Kathy Griffin over a rather graphic photo shoot featuring his fake decapitated head.

The 70-year-old President took to his favorite social media platform to air his disdain for the picture, which Kathy has since apologized for, admitting she “went too far.”

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” he tweeted.

The photo was taken by photographer Tyler Shields and she’s received a ton of backlash for the shoot from Chelsea Clinton, Anderson Cooper, and more.