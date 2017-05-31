Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag & Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 3:15 pm

Donald Trump Withdraws From Paris Climate Deal - Celebs React

Donald Trump Withdraws From Paris Climate Deal - Celebs React

Donald Trump is expected to pull out of the Paris climate agreement – and the decision is not being well-received.

According to CNN, the news will be announced this week and means the United States will be one of only three countries (Syria and Nicaragua) not in on the carbon reduction plan made during President Obama‘s administration.

The accord is a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the efforts toward climate change.

Celebs like Josh Gad, Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Handler, Cher, and more took to Twitter to slam Trump‘s decision.

“Our children & our grandchildren have all just been handed a dark future because of a man who tweets at 3:00 AM & doesn’t ‘trust’ science 😉👌,” Josh tweeted.

Chelsea wrote, “Yeah, who cares about climate change? Only every single person with a child. Republicans in congress need to end this childish mayhem.”

See more celebrity reactions below:

Click inside to see more celeb tweets about the Paris deal…
