Donald Trump Withdraws From Paris Climate Deal - Celebs React

Donald Trump is expected to pull out of the Paris climate agreement – and the decision is not being well-received.

According to CNN, the news will be announced this week and means the United States will be one of only three countries (Syria and Nicaragua) not in on the carbon reduction plan made during President Obama‘s administration.

The accord is a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the efforts toward climate change.

Celebs like Josh Gad, Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Handler, Cher, and more took to Twitter to slam Trump‘s decision.

“Our children & our grandchildren have all just been handed a dark future because of a man who tweets at 3:00 AM & doesn’t ‘trust’ science 😉👌,” Josh tweeted.

Chelsea wrote, “Yeah, who cares about climate change? Only every single person with a child. Republicans in congress need to end this childish mayhem.”

See more celebrity reactions below:

2 Ppl of The🌎.Pls Know There R "MILLIONS"Of Us 🐝ing Held Hostage By Insane DICTATOR‼️He Trashes🇺🇸'n Values &Admires Killers #ParisAccordNOW — Cher (@cher) May 31, 2017

If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision. Barron will thank you when he sees you, whenever that is. https://t.co/Wfb8SSksjT — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 31, 2017

If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017

What a huge step backward. We should be leading the world on this. #ActOnClimate https://t.co/h8rbyV5Rvt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 31, 2017

I can't articulate how mind blowingly stupid this decision is, #ParisAgreement is a very SMALL start to an enormous planetary problem. — Nick Zano (@NICKZANO) May 31, 2017

It's all fun and covfefe until he takes our clean air away. #ParisAgreement — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 31, 2017

If President Trump pulls the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, it will be a horrific mistake. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 31, 2017

Does he realize that as much money as he may have he cannot buy his children and grandchildren a new planet? https://t.co/6Jn988WVjc — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 31, 2017