Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman' is 'Relatable to Everyone'

Gal Gadot poses with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins on the new cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what the 32-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On the challenge of making the story of woman universal: “That’s the challenge — how to tell a story of a woman and make it universal, We are all used to having male protagonists in movies [directed by men]. But the way Patty has captured the Wonder Woman character, she is very relatable to everyone. Boy, girl, man, woman — everyone can relate to her.”

On Patty’s vision for Wonder Woman: “Credit Patty for not turning [Wonder Woman] into a ballbuster. Wonder Woman can be very charming and warm and have so much compassion and love for the world. She can be soft and naive. At the same time, she just happens to be this demigoddess who can beat the shit out of you and can be a super badass and smart and confident. Ultimately, she’s very relatable.”

On Patty getting the job: “It might translate to some people that the only reason they took Patty for the job was because she is a woman. Honestly, they took her for the job because she was the right person to deliver the movie with a similar vision to theirs.”

