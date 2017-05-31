Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 1:40 pm

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' is Banned in Lebanon

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' is Banned in Lebanon

The new Wonder Woman film has been banned in the country of Lebanon.

The Lebanese group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon is opposing the movie because star Gal Gadot is a former Israeli soldier, and those two countries are at war.

Grand Cinemas announced the ban on Twitter, writing, “#WonderWoman has been banned in #Lebanon.”

Wonder Woman follows Diana, princess of the Amazons, “who is trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.”
Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures
