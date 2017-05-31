Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' is Banned in Lebanon

The new Wonder Woman film has been banned in the country of Lebanon.

The Lebanese group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon is opposing the movie because star Gal Gadot is a former Israeli soldier, and those two countries are at war.

Grand Cinemas announced the ban on Twitter, writing, “#WonderWoman has been banned in #Lebanon.”

Wonder Woman follows Diana, princess of the Amazons, “who is trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.”