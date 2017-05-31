Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 5:47 pm

Gigi Hadid Steps Out For a Casual Day in NYC!

Gigi Hadid has totally mastered the off-duty model look!

The 22-year-old model was spotted heading out of her apartment on Wednesday (May 31) in New York City.

Gigi was sporting a super cute retro look with a cropped sweater, high-waisted jeans and cat eye sunglasses.

Her sweater even included some sweet customization – her name was embroidered on the chest!

Later in the day, Gigi‘s boyfriend Zayn Malik (not pictured) was also spotted leaving the apartment on his way to a recording studio.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid out in NYC…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

