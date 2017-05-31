Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 7:31 pm

Hailee Steinfeld in Talks to Join 'Transformers' Spinoff Film

Hailee Steinfeld might be joining the Transformers film franchise!

The 20-year-old actress and singer is reportedly in talks to join the Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming spinoff film follows Bumblebee – the yellow and black striped autobots that appears as a main character in the franchise.

Hailee would play “a tomboy who also holds a job as a mechanic after school.”

The Transformers film series is hoping to expand their franchise with more prequels and standalone films from the popular action series.

Bumblebee is scheduled for a June 8, 2018 release.
