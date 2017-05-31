Hilary Duff Spends the Afternoon at the Farmers Market
Hilary Duff is all smiles as she spends the afternoon at the farmers market on Sunday afternoon (May 28) in Studio City, Calif.
The 29-year-old Younger actress looked super stylish in a pink duster, olive-colored dress, and sandals as she stocked up on some fruits and vegetables.
Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute pic of her son Luca, 5, and niece Ryan, 2, on top of a truck together!
Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff grabbing lunch on Monday afternoon (May 29) in Studio City, Calif.