Hilary Duff Spends the Afternoon at the Farmers Market

Hilary Duff is all smiles as she spends the afternoon at the farmers market on Sunday afternoon (May 28) in Studio City, Calif.

The 29-year-old Younger actress looked super stylish in a pink duster, olive-colored dress, and sandals as she stocked up on some fruits and vegetables.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute pic of her son Luca, 5, and niece Ryan, 2, on top of a truck together!

Cousins stick together. Dubs trubs @haylieduff I'm apologizing on Luca's behalf for teaching that angel of yours that it's cool to climb on cars 😳 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 29, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff grabbing lunch on Monday afternoon (May 29) in Studio City, Calif.