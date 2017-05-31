Top Stories
'House of Cards' Showrunners Talk About Future Of The Show

House of Cards season five only just hit Netflix, but we’re deep into our binge already.

And new showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson are opening up about the future of the show beyond the newest season.

“You could say specifically there’s probably been several ideas of where it could end,” Frank told THR. “There was nothing absolute or nothing agreed upon where it could end. Conversations we had from Beau and before were just some thematic promises and places the show might go thematically, or possibilities that the show had. But the show had so many. To a certain extent, we’re kind of delivering on conversations that were had, but it’s open to possibilities about where it could go.”

“Working on television, you have a sense that if it had to end there’s a way to end it, but there is almost always a plan for what it would mean to keep going forward,” he said about writing the finale.

Melissa added, “But that’s the trick. It has to feel like an organic ending and an organic payoff to the arc of the season and in this case, I think you could argue that it really could go either way, so we were happy to hopefully leave the viewers wanting more.”

TELL JJ: What do you think of House of Cards season 5? Do you hope it continues for more seasons?
