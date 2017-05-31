Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Fight for Survival in 'Mountains Between Us' Trailer (Video)

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet are stranded in the snow in the new trailer for their upcoming film The Mountains Between Us!

In the drama, the 44-year-old actor and the 41-year-old actress fall in love while they struggle to survive in the wilderness following a plane crash.

“Nobody knows where we are,” Kate says in the clip. “We’re all we’ve got. Me and you.”

The Mountains Between Us – based on the best-selling novel by Charles Martin – is helmed by Oscar-nominated director Hany Abu-Assad.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on October 20, and watch the trailer below!

The Mountain Between Us | Official Trailer | 20th Century FOX