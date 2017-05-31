Jennifer Garner 'Happy to Be Single,' But Still Loves Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is slowing move on with her life.

The 44-year-old actress is “doing okay,” according to People mag’s latest cover story, after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in April.

“This has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it’s time to focus on the future,” a source told the mag. “They want to be sure the kids are comfortable. It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

As for dating someone new, the insider said, “She will eventually, but it will be a while before she does. She’s certainly not jumping up and down and screaming, ‘I’m single!’ and planning dates. She still says Ben was the love of her life.”

“”She seems happy to be single and able to move forward,” the source added. “She has a very positive attitude about the future.”