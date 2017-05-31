Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag &amp; Sing Whitney Houston

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag & Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 10:30 am

Jennifer Garner 'Happy to Be Single,' But Still Loves Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner 'Happy to Be Single,' But Still Loves Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is slowing move on with her life.

The 44-year-old actress is “doing okay,” according to People mag’s latest cover story, after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in April.

“This has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it’s time to focus on the future,” a source told the mag. “They want to be sure the kids are comfortable. It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

As for dating someone new, the insider said, “She will eventually, but it will be a while before she does. She’s certainly not jumping up and down and screaming, ‘I’m single!’ and planning dates. She still says Ben was the love of her life.”

“”She seems happy to be single and able to move forward,” the source added. “She has a very positive attitude about the future.”

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick is spending time with another one of Justin Bieber's exes - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for a major action flick - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Consuelos has begun filming season two of Riverdale - Wetpaint
  • Godzilla vs. Kong has officially found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The Brady Bunch kids reunite on The Today Show - Gossip Cop
  • Nora Aloy

    She’ll be fine. It’s not like this cheater was a good husband.