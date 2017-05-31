Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner is clearing up some things about the latest cover of People magazine.

The 44-year-old took to Facebook to confirm that she did not participate in the story at all, which focuses on her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me,” Jen wrote. “It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant–with twins!–(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore.”

“This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight,” she continued. “I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.”

Jen added, “While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete. Have a beautiful day, Love, Jen.”