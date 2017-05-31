Jennifer Lawrence is Cute & Casual For Doctor Appointment

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in a casual, but stylish number for a doctor appointment on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old Passengers star carried a bag with her while walking back to her car.

Jen‘s next film is titled Mother!, written and directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, which follows “a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.”

Earlier in the month, she was spotted visiting Darren‘s home in New York City with her cute pup Pippi Lawrence-Stocking.