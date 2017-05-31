Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag & Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 11:00 am

Jennifer Lawrence is Cute & Casual For Doctor Appointment

Jennifer Lawrence is Cute & Casual For Doctor Appointment

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in a casual, but stylish number for a doctor appointment on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old Passengers star carried a bag with her while walking back to her car.

Jen‘s next film is titled Mother!, written and directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, which follows “a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.”

Earlier in the month, she was spotted visiting Darren‘s home in New York City with her cute pup Pippi Lawrence-Stocking.
Photos: BACKGRID USA
  • VanityInsecurity

    I think my Gma has the same outfit.