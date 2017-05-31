Kate & Rooney Mara Celebrate Saved Chimpanzees in Liberia

Kate and Rooney Mara are celebrating a victory for chimpanzees in Liberia.

The sisters, who visited the country last year, have been part of a campaign to rescue 60 chimps who were abandoned and left to die by the New York Blood Center.

Thankfully, The Humane Society reached an agreement with the New York Blood Center to care for the animals and the sisters couldn’t be more excited!

“We are thrilled that HSUS and NYBC have reached an agreement to ensure the lifetime care – including nutritious food and water, medical care, basic shelter, and care facilities – for the more than 60 chimpanzees in Liberia,” they said in a statement.

Kate and Rooney continued, “Observing these amazing, resilient animals last year was such a gift and we remain committed to HSUS’s ambitious plans to create a sanctuary where the chimpanzees’ future will never again be filled with uncertainty.”

Check out some brand new photos from their trip below…

