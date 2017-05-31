Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag & Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Kathy Griffin Fired From CNN's New Year's Eve Show

Kathy Griffin will no longer head up CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

The network just announced on social media that the 56-year-old comedian has been fired following her controversial photo shoot in which she held the fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

Kathy came under fire for the Tyler Shields shoot and was condemned by everyone from Chelsea Clinton to Trump himself, who said she “should be ashamed of herself.”

Even her friend and CNN co-host Anderson Cooper said he was “appalled” by it.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” CNN tweeted.
