Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid enjoy a girls’ night out in New York City!
The model BFFs were spotted heading out of Nobu restaurant after dinner on Wednesday night (May 31) in NYC.
After dinner, Kendall and Gigi ran into close pal Cara Delevingne as they all checked out a museum together.
In case you missed it, Kendall was recently named Adidas‘ newest Ambassador!
FYI: Gigi is wearing pieces from her Tommy X Gigi collection.
