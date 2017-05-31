Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid enjoy a girls’ night out in New York City!

The model BFFs were spotted heading out of Nobu restaurant after dinner on Wednesday night (May 31) in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

After dinner, Kendall and Gigi ran into close pal Cara Delevingne as they all checked out a museum together.

In case you missed it, Kendall was recently named Adidas‘ newest Ambassador!

FYI: Gigi is wearing pieces from her Tommy X Gigi collection.