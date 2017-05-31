Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid enjoy a girls’ night out in New York City!

The model BFFs were spotted heading out of Nobu restaurant after dinner on Wednesday night (May 31) in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

After dinner, Kendall and Gigi ran into close pal Cara Delevingne as they all checked out a museum together.

In case you missed it, Kendall was recently named Adidas‘ newest Ambassador!

FYI: Gigi is wearing pieces from her Tommy X Gigi collection.
