Kendall Jenner Is The Newest 'Adidas' Ambassador!

Kendall Jenner is officially joining the Adidas family!

The 21-year-old model took to her Instagram to announce that she’s the brand’s latest ambassador.

“officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals,” Kendall captioned a Boomerang while at the headquarters.

Adidas added, “A longtime fan of the brand, Kendall embodies the spirit of Adidas Originals as a creative force shaping the world today by challenging the status quo in her very own way. A classic icon, Kendall is a true Original and we welcome her to our family.”

The Adidas family already includes some major names like Pharrell, Karlie Kloss and Hannah Bronfman.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Pictured inside: Kendall heading to a photo shoot on Wednesday (May 31) in New York City.
