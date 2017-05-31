Kendall Jenner Is The Newest 'Adidas' Ambassador!
Kendall Jenner is officially joining the Adidas family!
The 21-year-old model took to her Instagram to announce that she’s the brand’s latest ambassador.
“officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals,” Kendall captioned a Boomerang while at the headquarters.
Adidas added, “A longtime fan of the brand, Kendall embodies the spirit of Adidas Originals as a creative force shaping the world today by challenging the status quo in her very own way. A classic icon, Kendall is a true Original and we welcome her to our family.”
The Adidas family already includes some major names like Pharrell, Karlie Kloss and Hannah Bronfman.
Pictured inside: Kendall heading to a photo shoot on Wednesday (May 31) in New York City.