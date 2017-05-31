Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag &amp; Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 1:33 pm

Kendall Jenner Shares Her Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir: 'That's Insane'

Kendall Jenner Shares Her Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir: 'That's Insane'

Kendall Jenner is sharing her thoughts about Caitlyn Jenner‘s memoir.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 21-year-old model doesn’t seem too pleased with the book.

After chatting with her sister Kim, who got the chance to read the book, Kendall sits down with her mom Kris to talk about it.

“It’s insane, mom! That’s insane!” Kendall can be heard saying.

Also pictured: Kendall looking sporty as she heads through LAX airport on Tuesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

Click inside to watch the entire preview with Kendall’s reaction…
Photos: AKM/GSI
