Kendall Jenner Shares Her Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir: 'That's Insane'

Kendall Jenner is sharing her thoughts about Caitlyn Jenner‘s memoir.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 21-year-old model doesn’t seem too pleased with the book.

After chatting with her sister Kim, who got the chance to read the book, Kendall sits down with her mom Kris to talk about it.

“It’s insane, mom! That’s insane!” Kendall can be heard saying.

