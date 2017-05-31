Keri Russell & Scott Speedman Tease Possible 'Felicity' Reunion

Would you ever want to see the cast of Felicity reunite?!

Former co-stars Keri Russell and Scott Speedman both stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (May 30) and were asked about a possible reboot similar to Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

“I would do it, [but] some people are on really high-class shows,” Scott joked as Keri laughed. “I’ll do it in a heartbeat. I’ll be on Lifetime in no time!”

Scott also revealed that he was a “disaster” of a real-life boyfriend to Keri when they dated back in the late 90s.

Felicity aired for four seasons between 1998 and 2002 on The WB (now The CW).



Keri Russell & Scott Speedman Talk Felicity on JKL (Part 1)

Click inside to watch the rest of Keri and Scott’s interview…



Keri Russell & Scott Speedman Talk Felicity on JKL (Part 2)