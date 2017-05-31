Kourtney Kardashian is Reportedly 'Worried' About Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is apparently worried about her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick after his antics in Cannes.

If you recall, he was seen getting close to multiple women within a week’s time, including Bella Thorne, stylist and ex Chloe Bartoli, Sofia Richie, and more.

“Kourtney is worried for Scott, as are Scott’s friends and the whole Kardashian family,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are really worried for him. They aren’t angry — just concerned — because he’s clearly going through something.”

“The partying and photos emerging are symptomatic of situations they’ve had in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place, mentally,” another source said.

Pictured: Kourtney rocks some workout gear while out and about on Tuesday (May 30) in Los Angeles.