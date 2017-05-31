Kylie Jenner Spends the Day With Rumored Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was spotted spending time with Travis Scott again!

The rumored couple were seen as they made a stop at CVS on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Calabasas, Calif.

The duo was joined by a bodyguard as they made their way back to their car and Kylie got behind the wheel to drive to their next stop.

Kylie kept it casual with a fresh, makeup-free face and an all black over sized outfit.

While Kylie and Travis haven’t confirmed their relationship, they’ve been spotted spending lots of time together from Coachella to a basketball game to a night out in Miami!