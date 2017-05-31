Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017

Kylie Jenner Spends the Day With Rumored Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was spotted spending time with Travis Scott again!

The rumored couple were seen as they made a stop at CVS on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Calabasas, Calif.

The duo was joined by a bodyguard as they made their way back to their car and Kylie got behind the wheel to drive to their next stop.

Kylie kept it casual with a fresh, makeup-free face and an all black over sized outfit.

While Kylie and Travis haven’t confirmed their relationship, they’ve been spotted spending lots of time together from Coachella to a basketball game to a night out in Miami!

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

