LeBron James Speaks Out After 'Racially Motivated Slur' Spray Painted on His Home

LeBron James is speaking out after a “racially motivated slur” was found spray painted on the gates of his Los Angeles home.

The 32-year-old basketball star addressed the incident during a press conference on Wednesday (May 31).

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest events we have in sports, race and what’s going on comes again,” LeBron began.

He continued, “On my behalf and my family’s behalf, I look at it like this: if this is going to shed a light and continue the conversation…then I’m OK with it. My family is safe…and that’s the most important. Just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. Hate in America for African-Americans is living every day, even though it’s concealed most of the time.”

LeBron added, “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. We got a long way to go, for us as a society, and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America.”