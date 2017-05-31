Lorde Invites Smoothie Shop Cashier to Governors Ball!

Top Stories
Lorde just gave one of her fans the best surprise of their lives!

While stopping for a smoothie at Liquiteria in New York City, the 20-year-old songstress invited her cashier to her upcoming set at Governors Ball this Friday!

Lorde was too nervous to do it in person, though so she invited her via Twitter messages.

“I was gonna ask u in the store but I got shy!” Lorde wrote, “To celebrate ur new job.”

See their Twitter exchange below!

Go inside to see the video of them hanging at the Liqueteria!
