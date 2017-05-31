Lorde Invites Smoothie Shop Cashier to Governors Ball!
Lorde just gave one of her fans the best surprise of their lives!
While stopping for a smoothie at Liquiteria in New York City, the 20-year-old songstress invited her cashier to her upcoming set at Governors Ball this Friday!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde
Lorde was too nervous to do it in person, though so she invited her via Twitter messages.
“I was gonna ask u in the store but I got shy!” Lorde wrote, “To celebrate ur new job.”
See their Twitter exchange below!
Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life… pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8
— Ayesha mangú ???? (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017
Go inside to see the video of them hanging at the Liqueteria!
She made my morning ????????????@lorde pic.twitter.com/n42nLpICVy
— Ayesha mangú ???? (@ThatEmely) May 29, 2017