Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso Return Home From Monaco Vacation

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are back in the States!

The cute couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand through LAX airport on Monday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Matt and Luciana were returning from a brief trip to Monaco to attend the Grand Prix.

During the trip, the duo got in some quality time with their friends Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Chris documented the trip on his Instagram, sharing photos of the couples attending races and riding boats together.

It looks like both couples had an incredible time!