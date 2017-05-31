Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 7:50 am

Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso Return Home From Monaco Vacation

Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso Return Home From Monaco Vacation

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are back in the States!

The cute couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand through LAX airport on Monday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Matt and Luciana were returning from a brief trip to Monaco to attend the Grand Prix.

During the trip, the duo got in some quality time with their friends Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Chris documented the trip on his Instagram, sharing photos of the couples attending races and riding boats together.

It looks like both couples had an incredible time!
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon luciana barroso return from monaco 01
matt damon luciana barroso return from monaco 02
matt damon luciana barroso return from monaco 03
matt damon luciana barroso return from monaco 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Matt Damon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick is spending time with another one of Justin Bieber's exes - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for a major action flick - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Consuelos has begun filming season two of Riverdale - Wetpaint
  • Godzilla vs. Kong has officially found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The Brady Bunch kids reunite on The Today Show - Gossip Cop