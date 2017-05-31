Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 8:15 pm

Michelle Williams Joins Amy Schumer in New Film 'I Feel Pretty'

Michelle Williams is teaming up with Amy Schumer for a new comedy!

The 36-year-old Manchester by the Sea actress will star alongside the comedian in the upcoming film I Feel Pretty, Deadline reports.

I Feel Pretty follows “Renee Bennett (Amy) – who after falling off an exercise bike and banging her head – believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous. Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same. Renee’s new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Michelle). Ultimately Renee realizes ‘the spell’ has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep.”

Production for I Feel Pretty begins this July.
Photos: Getty
