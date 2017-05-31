Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag &amp; Sing Whitney Houston

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag & Sing Whitney Houston

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Chloe Moretz is Not Happy About Marketing For Her New 'Snow White' Movie

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 12:49 pm

Niall Horan Opens Up About Playing Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert

Niall Horan Opens Up About Playing Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert

Niall Horan is slated to perform at Ariana Grande‘s star-studded benefit concert this week and he’s opening up about the event.

The 23-year-old entertainer says that Ariana personally called him to invite him to join the lineup.

“I’m good friends with Ariana and she called me up and asked me if I would I be involved and obviously it was a no brainer,” he said while appearing on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Niall continued, “It was a terrible thing to happen…But Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack. I guess that’s the least we can do as artists, get up there and sing a few songs and try to put some smiles on some faces.”

The benefit concert is set to take place on Thursday (June 1) and feature performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many more.

Just Jared on Facebook
niall horan ariana grande benefit concert 01
niall horan ariana grande benefit concert 02
niall horan ariana grande benefit concert 03
niall horan ariana grande benefit concert 04

Photos: Maro Hagopian
Posted to: Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick is spending time with another one of Justin Bieber's exes - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for a major action flick - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Consuelos has begun filming season two of Riverdale - Wetpaint
  • Godzilla vs. Kong has officially found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The Brady Bunch kids reunite on The Today Show - Gossip Cop