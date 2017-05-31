Niall Horan Opens Up About Playing Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert

Niall Horan is slated to perform at Ariana Grande‘s star-studded benefit concert this week and he’s opening up about the event.

The 23-year-old entertainer says that Ariana personally called him to invite him to join the lineup.

“I’m good friends with Ariana and she called me up and asked me if I would I be involved and obviously it was a no brainer,” he said while appearing on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Niall continued, “It was a terrible thing to happen…But Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack. I guess that’s the least we can do as artists, get up there and sing a few songs and try to put some smiles on some faces.”

The benefit concert is set to take place on Thursday (June 1) and feature performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many more.