Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 3:00 am

Nicole Kidman is Getting Ready for Her Upcoming Birthday!

Nicole Kidman is Getting Ready for Her Upcoming Birthday!

Nicole Kidman is all smiles as she arrives at her mom’s house on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Sydney, Australia.

Earlier that day, the 49-year-old Big Little Lies actress stylishly made her way through an airport as she arrived in Australia to begin filming her upcoming film Aquaman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

During a recent interview, Nicole shared some details on her past birthdays. Next month, Nicole will be turning 50 and Keith Urban said that he has some surprises in store for her!

“I’ve got a lot of good stuff planned,” Keith said via Vanity Fair before sharing that for her 40th birthday he surprised his wife with a fireworks sow.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Kidman

  • Grunge Groupie

    Her hair always looks so fried, I wish she’d stop dying it lighter. Regardless, beautiful and talented though becoming a bit loopy with age.

  • persononhere

    agree. her naturally curly hair used to be in fairly good condition, but it looks really sad now. badly damaged and thinning too.