Nicole Kidman is Getting Ready for Her Upcoming Birthday!

Nicole Kidman is all smiles as she arrives at her mom’s house on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Sydney, Australia.

Earlier that day, the 49-year-old Big Little Lies actress stylishly made her way through an airport as she arrived in Australia to begin filming her upcoming film Aquaman.

During a recent interview, Nicole shared some details on her past birthdays. Next month, Nicole will be turning 50 and Keith Urban said that he has some surprises in store for her!

“I’ve got a lot of good stuff planned,” Keith said via Vanity Fair before sharing that for her 40th birthday he surprised his wife with a fireworks sow.