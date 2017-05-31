Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Never Text Each Other, She Says

Nicole Kidman looks stunning in this close-up shot for the July 2017 cover of InStyle magazine, on newsstands June 9.

Here’s what the 49-year-old Big Little Lies star had to share with the mag:

On the apparently glamorous life of an actor: “As much as it looks really glitzy, acting is a job for me. I’m not a celebrity who’s going to go out just because. That’s not my nature.”

On the relationships in her life: “A lot of my forces are maternal. I mean, they’re romantic too. I’ve always chosen to have really deep, intense romantic relationships. I don’t flit around… I don’t dabble.”

On keeping in touch with friends and family: “I call. People text, and then I text back ‘Just call me.’ I like the voice. Keith [Urban] and I don’t ever text. We call. That’s just what we’ve always done. We’re old school.”

For more on Nicole, visit InStyle.com.