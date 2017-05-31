Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 9:30 am

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Never Text Each Other, She Says

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Never Text Each Other, She Says

Nicole Kidman looks stunning in this close-up shot for the July 2017 cover of InStyle magazine, on newsstands June 9.

Here’s what the 49-year-old Big Little Lies star had to share with the mag:

On the apparently glamorous life of an actor: “As much as it looks really glitzy, acting is a job for me. I’m not a celebrity who’s going to go out just because. That’s not my nature.”

On the relationships in her life: “A lot of my forces are maternal. I mean, they’re romantic too. I’ve always chosen to have really deep, intense romantic relationships. I don’t flit around… I don’t dabble.”

On keeping in touch with friends and family: “I call. People text, and then I text back ‘Just call me.’ I like the voice. Keith [Urban] and I don’t ever text. We call. That’s just what we’ve always done. We’re old school.”

For more on Nicole, visit InStyle.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman july 2017 instyle cover 01

Photos: Will Davidson for InStyle
Posted to: Magazine, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick is spending time with another one of Justin Bieber's exes - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for a major action flick - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Consuelos has begun filming season two of Riverdale - Wetpaint
  • Godzilla vs. Kong has officially found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The Brady Bunch kids reunite on The Today Show - Gossip Cop