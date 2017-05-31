Oasis Singer Noel Gallagher Criticizes Harry Styles' Music

Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 11:30 am

It’s safe to say Noel Gallagher is not a big Harry Styles fan.

The 50-year-old Oasis guitarist recently criticized Harry‘s music during an interview with Absolute Radio.

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently sat in his room somewhere writing a song,” he said. “With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of 17-year-old girls, do you know what I mean? F-cking getting coke blown up his assh-le, hopefully. But I can assure you, he doesn’t got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle-eight for someone. You know what I mean?”

Harry is credited as a writer on all 10 tracks off his debut solo album.

“Because people of my age have let themselves go, you know, and they’re kinda fat, balding idiots with fading talent, too,” Noel continued. “They kind of sit in their garage and write sh*t like ‘Sign Of The Times’ for Harry Styles. Do you know what I mean? Which, quite frankly, my cat could’ve written it in about 10 minutes.”

“I don’t mind the song,” he backtracked. “My wife was falling over herself. ‘Have you heard Harry Styles‘ new song?! It’s like Prince!’ And I was like, ‘I can f-cking assure you, without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince.’”

WHAT DO YOU THINK about Noel’s comments on Harry’s music?
  • Effy

    Oasis is always coming out with these pretentious comments to stay relevant. I’m no Harry Styles fan but goodness Oasis, don’t be pissed you haven’t had a good song since the 90′s MAYBE early 2000′s. Oasis had some good hits but I can’t tell you the last time I’ve heard them on the radio or someone purposely ask to hear them. Let it go, ya bitter man

  • MFGBali

    They disbanded 2009, so of course you haven’t heard a good new Oasis song.

    Liam and Noel Gallagher have always been like that, that’s just the way they are.

  • Sarai123

    He’s right to a point but at least Harry is a nice lad. Can’t say the say about Noel. He’s a piece of sh*t.

  • http://sivetoblake.tumblr.com/ Travis Johnson

    Sounds jaded but i like the unfiltered cander

  • plez

    When your young, combative and grumpy, it’s sexy and rebellious. When your old, combative and grumpy, you are just an old man that’s mad at the world because you are no longer young.
    Noel needs to find a new way to get attention.

  • Jamie

    Was he the one that criticized Adele awhile back?

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Gallagher is a vile man, has been for decades. I don’t know HS’s music. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard one of his songs. If I did it was by accident and I probably didn’t know it was him. I am not lying when I say I didn’t realize what Taylor Swift sounds like (singing) until about 18 months ago. But I don’t have to know the kid’s music to know that was an uncalled-for, filthy, and vile thing to say about someone who is just trying to do what he loves and which other people enjoy. HS is harming no one that I’m aware of. But Gallagher is very harmful.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    They’re horrible people.

  • Gina

    Harry has multiple people writing the songs with him, so he’s definitely not some songwriting genius. But with that said, why does Noel always have to talk sh*t?

  • Marianne

    He wrote the lyrics, not the actual music.

  • WhatCanyaDo

    Of course Harry Styles didn’t write his music, he can’t write music! He’s a singer and that’s it. A decent but not amazing singer. But yeah his single sucks bad. It’s a Beatles/Oasis rip off. Noel can suck it tho. He’s a washed up has been.

  • Gina

    Well, he didn’t write all the lyrics by himself, but that’s ok.

  • http://www.thesupernaughts.com/ ScottColbert

    Oh Noel, once a wanker always a wanker.

  • http://www.thesupernaughts.com/ ScottColbert

    Jeffrey Dahmer always ate people, that’s just the way he was. It’s not an excuse in either case.

  • Eyes Wide Open

    Noel is a has-been troll who’s never had anything nice to say about anyone. I used to like the music of Oasis, but I can’t stand Noel, so I tossed their cds and haven’t looked back. Fuck him, tired has-been.

  • Eyes Wide Open

    So people on here were actually with Harry’s team when the songs were written? I don’t know his music, but I know people his age who are very accomplished songwriters.

  • MFGBali

    I didn’t say it was okay – I actually feel bad for Harry because he seems to be proud of his music – but the thing is, they have always been rude arrogant assholes, that will never change.

  • MFGBali

    Yeah, they’re not the nicest people in the music industry.

