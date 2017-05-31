Odette Annable Will Play 'Supergirl' Villain Reign in Season Three

Odette Annable has been cast as Supergirl‘s next major villain!

The 32-year-old House actress will portray big bad Reign in season three of the hit CW series.

Reign comes from the pages of the DC Comics – a Worldkiller created on Krypton by Zoe-El, with plans to conquer Earth and take down Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

Odette‘s on-screen costume will reportedly differ from the comic book character’s.

“Greg (Berlanti) and I have wanted to work with Odette for years,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign.” (via Deadline)

Don’t miss season three of Supergirl when it premieres this fall on the CW!