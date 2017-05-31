Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 4:00 am

Olivia Munn is Hard at Work on 'The Predator' in Canada!

Olivia Munn is all smiles as she enjoys an afternoon outing on Sunday (May 28) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 36-year-old actress went summer-chic in a plaid, shoulder-less dress and sandals as she spent the afternoon out and about.

Olivia is in Canada as as she begins working on her upcoming sci-fi thriller The Predator.

While she was on set the other day, Olivia and her co-star Jacob Tremblay had a little fun as they enjoyed some time in between scenes.

