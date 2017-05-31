Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Speaks Out After Mom's Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter Chloe Lattanzi is breaking her silence following her mom’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.

The 31-year-old singer – and daughter of Olivia and Matt Lattanzi – took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 31) to share her thoughts.

“I want to thank all of you for your love and support,” she wrote. “My mom and best friend is going to be fine. She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil! (Cannabis has scientifically proven properties to inhibit cancer cell growth) and other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this.”

“Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster,” Chloe went on. “We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer.”

“My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time,” she added. “All my love to you. And I wish you health wealth and happiness.” (via Entertainment Tonight)

Our thoughts are with Olivia and her family as she undergoes treatment.