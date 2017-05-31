'Orphan Black' Season 5 - Watch the First Footage Released!

Check out this first look at the upcoming fifth and final season of BBC America’s Orphan Black.

Here’s where we left off: When we last saw Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), she’d been badly beaten in an epic physical battle against Rachel, that left her bruised and broken.

Her foster mum, Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy), and daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler) were taken hostage and her sestra Cosima (Maslany) went missing.

Now, Cosima and Alison (Maslany), and their allies have been brought to heel. Even more harrowing is that Kira has joined them in surrender.

Rachel, sitting at the head of the Neolution table, has carte blanche access to their clone biology, and with Helena (Maslany) pregnant with twins, her biology is the most coveted of all. Sarah in a desperate attempt to regain control, realizes she must change tactics to pursue a long game.

She, and those still able to fight, will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy – and finally free themselves from the tyranny that has taken over their lives. Despite the great risk, the fight of her life will either set her and her sestras free, or see them meet their end.

Orphan Black season 5 premieres on Saturday, June 10 @ 10/9c on BBC America.



Orphan Black Final Season Footage