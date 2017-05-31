Pregnant Serena Williams Watches Sister Venus at French Open

Serena Williams may have to sit out this tennis season but she’s still going to support her sister Venus!

The 35-year-old pregnant tennis star was spotted watching a match during the French Open on Wednesday (May 31) at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Serena looked thrilled to be a spectator but kept her baby bump covered up in a patterned jacket.

Earlier in the week, Serena was elsewhere in France, spending time with her fiance Alexis Ohanian.

He took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of of the couple taking in a gorgeous view.

“Perfect weekend,” Alexis captioned the photo.