Rapper August Alsina Opens Up About Battle with Liver Disease
August Alsina is getting candid about his troubling health conditions.
The 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 30) to share with actress Jada Pinkett Smith that he is battling a autoimmune disease that has severely affected his liver.
“I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself,” August said in one video. “Reality is I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy.”
Please excuse my defense mechanism in this clip.. I'm sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true. After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness. 😞😒 but they were FIGHTERS & that's all that matters. 💪🏽✨✨✨ Just ride with me is all I ask.