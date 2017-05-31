Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 9:23 pm

Rapper August Alsina Opens Up About Battle with Liver Disease

Rapper August Alsina Opens Up About Battle with Liver Disease

August Alsina is getting candid about his troubling health conditions.

The 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 30) to share with actress Jada Pinkett Smith that he is battling a autoimmune disease that has severely affected his liver.

“I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself,” August said in one video. “Reality is I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy.”

Photos: WENN
