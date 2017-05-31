Rapper August Alsina Opens Up About Battle with Liver Disease

August Alsina is getting candid about his troubling health conditions.

The 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 30) to share with actress Jada Pinkett Smith that he is battling a autoimmune disease that has severely affected his liver.

“I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself,” August said in one video. “Reality is I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy.”

Sat down with my favorite person on planet earth to have one of the most HEALING conversations.. I hope it's as healing for you as it was for us. I pray that you not only hear me but you FEEL me. This shall soon come. #DRUGS A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on May 30, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

