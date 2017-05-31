Top Stories
Rob Kardashian is Dating Reality TV Star Mehgan James

Rob Kardashian is Dating Reality TV Star Mehgan James

Rob Kardashian has a love in his life!

The 30-year-old TV personality is dating fellow reality TV star Mehgan James, People mag confirms.

The 26-year-old TV star rose to fame after starring on Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1′s Basketball Wives LA.

Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now,” a source told the mag. “They’ve been really close friends for about three months.”

Rob and former fiancee Blac Chyna have been in an on and off-relationship since January, before ending their engagement for good back in February.

Rob and Chyna are parents to seven-month-old daughter Dream.
