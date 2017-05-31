Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is showing off his love for Blac Chyna!

The 30-year-old TV personality went on a mini posting spree to a few throwback photos of his on-again, off-again fiancee Blac Chyna.

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child,” Rob captioned the first photo.

Rob and Chyna have been together for over a year and half and share a daughter Dream together.

See the sweet posts below!

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 30, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

