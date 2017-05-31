Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian is showing off his love for Blac Chyna!
The 30-year-old TV personality went on a mini posting spree to a few throwback photos of his on-again, off-again fiancee Blac Chyna.
“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child,” Rob captioned the first photo.
Rob and Chyna have been together for over a year and half and share a daughter Dream together.
See the sweet posts below!
